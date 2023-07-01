The Toronto Blue Jays (45-38) will rely on Bo Bichette when they host Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox (41-42) at Rogers Centre on Saturday, July 1. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:07 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +135. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi - TOR (7-2, 3.75 ERA) vs Kutter Crawford - BOS (2-4, 3.83 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Red Sox and Blue Jays game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Red Sox (+135) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $23.50 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Alex Verdugo hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 54 games this season and won 30 (55.6%) of those contests.

The Blue Jays have gone 14-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (63.6% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays have a 4-4 record across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Red Sox have come away with 21 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 3-3 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+150) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 5th Win AL East +15000 - 5th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.