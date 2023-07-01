Player prop betting options for Bo Bichette, Alex Verdugo and others are available in the Toronto Blue Jays-Boston Red Sox matchup at Rogers Centre on Saturday, starting at 3:07 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has 26 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI (90 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .301/.371/.465 so far this season.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 27 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 at Twins Jun. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 74 hits with 17 doubles, 19 home runs, 28 walks and 61 RBI.

He's slashed .243/.312/.485 on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Marlins Jun. 28 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 vs. Marlins Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at White Sox Jun. 25 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Yusei Kikuchi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Kikuchi Stats

Yusei Kikuchi (7-2) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 17th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Kikuchi has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 32-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.75), 39th in WHIP (1.226), and 26th in K/9 (9.1).

Kikuchi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Jun. 25 7.0 2 1 1 8 2 at Marlins Jun. 20 6.0 2 0 0 6 0 at Orioles Jun. 15 4.2 6 2 2 7 2 vs. Twins Jun. 9 5.0 4 2 2 4 1 at Mets Jun. 4 5.0 4 2 2 8 1

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 15 walks and 48 RBI (109 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He has a .313/.343/.497 slash line so far this year.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 28 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 27 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 86 hits with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .277/.348/.452 on the year.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 29 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Giants Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 25 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0

