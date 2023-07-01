Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays on July 1, 2023
Player prop betting options for Bo Bichette, Alex Verdugo and others are available in the Toronto Blue Jays-Boston Red Sox matchup at Rogers Centre on Saturday, starting at 3:07 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has 26 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI (90 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .301/.371/.465 so far this season.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 27
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 74 hits with 17 doubles, 19 home runs, 28 walks and 61 RBI.
- He's slashed .243/.312/.485 on the year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at White Sox
|Jun. 25
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Yusei Kikuchi Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Kikuchi Stats
- Yusei Kikuchi (7-2) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 17th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Kikuchi has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 32-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.75), 39th in WHIP (1.226), and 26th in K/9 (9.1).
Kikuchi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 25
|7.0
|2
|1
|1
|8
|2
|at Marlins
|Jun. 20
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 15
|4.2
|6
|2
|2
|7
|2
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 9
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 4
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|8
|1
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 15 walks and 48 RBI (109 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He has a .313/.343/.497 slash line so far this year.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 27
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 86 hits with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashing .277/.348/.452 on the year.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 29
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 25
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
