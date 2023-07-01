On Saturday, Rob Refsnyder (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 187 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

  • Refsnyder has five doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks while hitting .256.
  • Refsnyder has gotten a hit in 21 of 46 games this season (45.7%), including eight multi-hit games (17.4%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 46 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Refsnyder has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (30.4%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (15.2%).
  • He has scored in 13 of 46 games (28.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 21
.302 AVG .204
.405 OBP .368
.381 SLG .296
4 XBH 3
0 HR 1
10 RBI 11
16/8 K/BB 15/12
2 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kikuchi (7-2) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.75 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.75), 39th in WHIP (1.226), and 26th in K/9 (9.1) among pitchers who qualify.
