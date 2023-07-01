Sauce Gardner and the New York Jets will meet the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3 of the 2023 campaign. Here's everything you need to know, if you're trying to find Gardner's stats.

Sauce Gardner Injury Status

Gardner is currently listed as active.

Sauce Gardner 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats
9 Tackles (0 for loss), 0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Sauce Gardner 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 Bills 0 0 3 0 0
Week 2 @Cowboys 0 0 6 0 1

