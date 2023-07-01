South Korea Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
At the 2023 Women's World Cup, South Korea is +1800 to top Group H. In terms of winning the whole tournament, South Korea is +6500.
South Korea: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+6500
|14
|2
|Odds to Win Group H
|+1800
|20
|3
South Korea: Last World Cup Performance
South Korea made the 2019 World Cup, but failed to go beyond the group stage. At the previous World Cup, Yeo Minji was the team's leading scorer with one goal.
South Korea: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|Colombia
|July 24
|10:00 PM ET
|-
|-
|Morocco
|July 30
|12:30 AM ET
|-
|-
|Germany
|August 3
|6:00 AM ET
|-
|-
South Korea Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Shim Seo Yeon
|34
|4
|-
|Kim Hyeri
|33
|20
|-
|Jang Selgi
|29
|16
|-
|Lim Seonjoo
|32
|6
|-
|Lee Youngju
|31
|17
|-
|Hong Hyeji
|26
|5
|-
|Jisu Ryu
|25
|-
|-
|Jung Mi Kim
|38
|18
|-
|Choi Ye-Seul
|26
|-
|-
|Young Geul Yoon
|35
|1
|-
|Eun-ju Moon
|22
|-
|-
|Kwon Da-eun
|15
|-
|-
|Casey Phair
|16
|-
|-
|Won Jueun
|16
|-
|-
|Ji Soyun
|32
|10
|-
|Lee Geummin
|29
|13
|-
|Choe Yuri
|28
|11
|-
|Cho Sohyun
|35
|8
|-
|Son Hwayeon
|26
|23
|-
|Choo Hyojoo
|22
|2
|-
|Jeoun Eunha
|30
|-
|-
|Moon Mira
|31
|12
|-
|Eun Sun Park
|36
|9
|-
|Kang Chaerim
|25
|-
|-
|Chun Garam
|20
|-
|-
|Lee Eunyoung
|21
|-
|-
|Seol-bin Jung
|33
|-
|-
|Yun-Ji Kim
|34
|-
|-
|Yebin Bae
|18
|-
|-
|Yuna Go
|20
|-
|-
|Jang Yu-bin
|21
|-
|-
