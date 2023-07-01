On Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Connecticut Sun (12-4) will attempt to continue a five-game road winning run when visiting the Las Vegas Aces (14-1), airing at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Aces matchup in this article.

Sun vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sun vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Sun Moneyline
BetMGM Aces (-11.5) 168.5 -900 +600 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-11.5) 168.5 -800 +475 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Aces (-11.5) 168.5 -800 +500 Bet on this game with Tipico

Sun vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces are 7-7-0 ATS this season.
  • The Sun have compiled a 7-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-6 when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites this season.
  • In the Aces' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.
  • Sun games have hit the over 10 out of 15 times this year.

