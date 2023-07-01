Sun vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Connecticut Sun (12-4) will attempt to continue a five-game road winning run when visiting the Las Vegas Aces (14-1), airing at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Aces matchup in this article.
Sun vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Sun vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Sun Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Aces (-11.5)
|168.5
|-900
|+600
|PointsBet
|Aces (-11.5)
|168.5
|-800
|+475
|Tipico
|Aces (-11.5)
|168.5
|-800
|+500
Sun vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces are 7-7-0 ATS this season.
- The Sun have compiled a 7-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-6 when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites this season.
- In the Aces' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.
- Sun games have hit the over 10 out of 15 times this year.
