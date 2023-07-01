Check out the injury report for the Connecticut Sun (12-4), which currently has just one player listed on it, as the Sun ready for their matchup against the Las Vegas Aces (14-1) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, July 1 at 3:00 PM ET.

The Sun enter this matchup following an 89-81 loss to the Liberty on Tuesday.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Sun vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas paces the Sun in rebounding (10.4 per game) and assists (8), and averages 14.6 points. She also puts up 2.1 steals (first in the WNBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner is the Sun's top scorer (17.6 points per game), and she delivers 2 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Brionna Jones gives the Sun 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. She also delivers 1.8 steals (fourth in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Sun get 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Tiffany Hayes.

The Sun receive 8.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Natisha Hiedeman.

Sun vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -11.5 168.5

