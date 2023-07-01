The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Tony Adams and the New York Jets opening the year with a matchup versus the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

Tony Adams Injury Status

Adams is currently not listed as injured.

Is Adams your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Tony Adams 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 15 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Adams and the New York Jets with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Jets Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tony Adams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 @Browns 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 @Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 Lions 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 6 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.