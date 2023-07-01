Tyler Conklin is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the New York Jets kick off their season in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET.

Tyler Conklin Injury Status

Conklin is currently listed as active.

Tyler Conklin 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 87 TAR, 58 REC, 552 YDS, 3 TD

Tyler Conklin Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 73.50 182 17 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 60.24 243 32 2023 ADP - 248 33

Tyler Conklin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Ravens 7 4 16 1 Week 2 @Browns 9 6 40 0 Week 3 Bengals 8 8 84 0 Week 4 @Steelers 5 3 52 0 Week 5 Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Packers 2 1 16 0 Week 7 @Broncos 6 4 22 0 Week 8 Patriots 10 6 79 2 Week 9 Bills 2 1 7 0 Week 11 @Patriots 3 2 15 0 Week 12 Bears 3 3 50 0 Week 13 @Vikings 7 2 9 0 Week 14 @Bills 8 5 28 0 Week 15 Lions 2 1 7 0 Week 16 Jaguars 4 4 34 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 6 6 80 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 4 2 13 0

