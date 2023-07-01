Tyler Conklin: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Tyler Conklin is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the New York Jets kick off their season in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET.
Tyler Conklin Injury Status
Conklin is currently listed as active.
Tyler Conklin 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|87 TAR, 58 REC, 552 YDS, 3 TD
Tyler Conklin Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|73.50
|182
|17
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|60.24
|243
|32
|2023 ADP
|-
|248
|33
Tyler Conklin 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Ravens
|7
|4
|16
|1
|Week 2
|@Browns
|9
|6
|40
|0
|Week 3
|Bengals
|8
|8
|84
|0
|Week 4
|@Steelers
|5
|3
|52
|0
|Week 5
|Dolphins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Packers
|2
|1
|16
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|6
|4
|22
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|10
|6
|79
|2
|Week 9
|Bills
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 11
|@Patriots
|3
|2
|15
|0
|Week 12
|Bears
|3
|3
|50
|0
|Week 13
|@Vikings
|7
|2
|9
|0
|Week 14
|@Bills
|8
|5
|28
|0
|Week 15
|Lions
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 16
|Jaguars
|4
|4
|34
|0
|Week 17
|@Seahawks
|6
|6
|80
|0
|Week 18
|@Dolphins
|4
|2
|13
|0
