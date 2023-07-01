The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Tyquan Thornton and the New England Patriots opening the year with a tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Tyquan Thornton Injury Status

Thornton is currently not on the injury report.

Tyquan Thornton 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats Rushing Stats 45 TAR, 22 REC, 247 YDS, 2 TD 3 CAR, 16 YDS (5.3 YPC), 1 TD

Tyquan Thornton Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 44.30 260 100 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 56.64 251 95 2023 ADP - 283 96

Other Patriots Players

Tyquan Thornton 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Lions 3 2 7 0 Week 6 @Browns 5 4 37 1 Week 7 Bears 5 1 19 0 Week 8 @Jets 2 1 13 0 Week 9 Colts 4 1 5 0 Week 11 Jets 2 1 5 0 Week 13 Bills 3 2 31 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 5 4 28 0 Week 15 @Raiders 4 1 21 0 Week 16 Bengals 3 1 8 0 Week 17 Dolphins 7 3 60 1 Week 18 @Bills 2 1 13 0

