The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Tyrod Taylor and the New York Giants opening the year with a matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.

Tyrod Taylor Injury Status

Taylor is currently not on the injured list.

Tyrod Taylor 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 6-for-8 (75.0%), 58 YDS (7.3 YPA), 1 TD, 1 INT 5 CAR, 70 YDS, 0 TD

Tyrod Taylor Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 11.32 416 59 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 21.93 379 46 2023 ADP - 692 78

Other Giants Players

Tyrod Taylor 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 Bears 1 3 11 0 1 3 30 0 Week 14 Eagles 5 5 47 1 0 2 40 0

