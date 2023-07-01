Get all of the numbers you need to know about the UConn Huskies' chances of winning the 2023 FBS Independent title in the article below.

UConn FBS Independent and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable FBS Independent Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

UConn 2023 Schedule

UConn will have the 15th-easiest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total from last year (58). In 2023, the Huskies' schedule will see games against teams who finished with winning records a year ago, including games against teams that racked up nine or more wins and games against squads that compiled fewer than four wins in 2022.

Opponent Date Week Result NC State August 31 1 - @ Georgia State September 9 2 - Florida International September 16 3 - Duke September 23 4 - Utah State September 30 5 - @ Rice October 7 6 - South Florida October 21 8 - @ Boston College October 28 9 - @ Tennessee November 4 10 - @ James Madison November 11 11 - Sacred Heart November 18 12 - @ UMass November 25 13 -

