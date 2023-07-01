The UConn Huskies' over/under for victories during the 2023 season, five, is pretty low.

Looking to place a futures bet on UConn's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

UConn Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 5 -110 -115 52.4%

Bet on UConn's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Huskies' 2022 Performance

UConn was a bottom-25 offense last year, ranking eighth-worst with 302.9 yards per game. Defensively, it ranked 69th in FBS (380.1 yards allowed per game).

UConn was a bottom-25 pass offense last season, ranking fifth-worst with 112.0 passing yards per game. On defense, it ranked 42nd in FBS (210.4 passing yards allowed per game).

Connecticut was 5-1 at home last year, but they won just one game on the road.

When underdogs, the Huskies went 3-7. But when favored they won every game (3-0).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UConn's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Victor Rosa RB 635 YDS / 11 TD / 48.8 YPG / 4.5 YPC Zion Turner QB 1,408 YDS (57.8%) / 9 TD / 10 INT

262 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 20.2 RUSH YPG DeVontae Houston RB 578 YDS / 3 TD / 44.5 YPG / 6.9 YPC Aaron Turner WR 57 REC / 528 YDS / 3 TD / 40.6 YPG Jackson Mitchell LB 100 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK / 1 INT Brandon Bouyer-Randle LB 75 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT Durante Jones DB 69 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Ian Swenson LB 65 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT

Huskies' Strength of Schedule

The Huskies will face the 15th-easiest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (58).

Taking into account its FBS Independent opponents' combined win total last year (1), UConn has the second-easiest conference schedule in college football.

UConn has five games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2022, including one team that had nine or more wins and three with less than four wins last season.

UConn 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 NC State August 31 - - 2 @ Georgia State September 9 - - 3 Florida International September 16 - - 4 Duke September 23 - - 5 Utah State September 30 - - 6 @ Rice October 7 - - 8 South Florida October 21 - - 9 @ Boston College October 28 - - 10 @ Tennessee November 4 - - 11 @ James Madison November 11 - - 12 Sacred Heart November 18 - - 13 @ UMass November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.