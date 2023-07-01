At +2500, Will McDonald IV outside the top-10 favorites to bring home the 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year award, as his odds are 11th-best in the league.

Will McDonald IV 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +2500 11th Bet $100 to win $2,500

Will McDonald IV Insights

The Jets ranked 15th in passing yards last year (219 per game), but they excelled on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 189.4 passing yards allowed per game.

New York ranked 25th in run offense (99.2 rushing yards per game) and 16th in run defense (121.6 rushing yards allowed per game) last season.

All Jets Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Aaron Rodgers +1600 (6th in NFL) +5000 (28th in NFL) Ahmad Gardner +1100 (4th in NFL) Garrett Wilson +2500 (8th in NFL) Quinnen Williams +2500 (10th in NFL) Breece Hall +6000 (32nd in NFL) Zach Wilson +25000 (47th in NFL) Jordan Whitehead +20000 (51st in NFL) Allen Lazard +20000 (75th in NFL)

