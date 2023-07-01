Xavier Gipson: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Xavier Gipson and the New York Jets will square off against the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Gipson's stats in the piece below.
Xavier Gipson Injury Status
Gipson is currently listed as active.
Xavier Gipson 2023 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|0 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD
Xavier Gipson Fantasy Insights
- In Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, Gipson put up 6.0 fantasy points, tallying zero receptions on targets for zero yards.
Other Jets Players
Xavier Gipson 2023 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|0
|0
|0
