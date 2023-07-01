Xavier Gipson and the New York Jets will square off against the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Gipson's stats in the piece below.

Xavier Gipson Injury Status

Gipson is currently listed as active.

Xavier Gipson 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 0 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD

Xavier Gipson Fantasy Insights

In Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, Gipson put up 6.0 fantasy points, tallying zero receptions on targets for zero yards.

Other Jets Players

Xavier Gipson 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 0 0 0

