Saturday's contest between the New York Yankees (45-36) and the St. Louis Cardinals (33-47) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Yankees taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET on July 1.

The Cardinals will call on Jack Flaherty (4-5) versus the Yankees and Luis Severino (1-2).

Yankees vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Yankees vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 games.

The last 10 Yankees matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Yankees have won in 12, or 46.2%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, New York has been victorious 12 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for New York is the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (361 total runs).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.60 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

