On Saturday, July 1 at 2:15 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals (33-47) host the New York Yankees (45-36) at Busch Stadium. Jack Flaherty will get the nod for the Cardinals, while Luis Severino will take the mound for the Yankees.

The favored Cardinals have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at -110. The over/under for the game has been listed at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - STL (4-5, 4.95 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (1-2, 5.25 ERA)

Yankees vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 17, or 39.5%, of the 43 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 19-30 record (winning only 38.8% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Cardinals went 2-2 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have been victorious in 12, or 46.2%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have a win-loss record of 12-14 when favored by -110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+135) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+145)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1800 6th 2nd Win AL East +1200 - 3rd

