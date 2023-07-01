Gleyber Torres and Paul Goldschmidt are two of the players with prop bets available when the New York Yankees and the St. Louis Cardinals square off at Busch Stadium on Saturday (at 2:15 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Yankees vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Torres Stats

Torres has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 33 walks and 32 RBI (73 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .248/.323/.415 slash line on the year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 at Athletics Jun. 28 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 27 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has collected 75 hits with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 37 runs.

He's slashing .269/.357/.430 so far this year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Athletics Jun. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Athletics Jun. 28 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 27 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Jun. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jack Flaherty Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Flaherty Stats

The Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (4-5) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

He has four quality starts in 15 chances this season.

In 15 starts, Flaherty has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.95), 67th in WHIP (1.600), and 30th in K/9 (9).

Flaherty Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Jun. 19 6.1 10 6 6 5 1 vs. Giants Jun. 13 4.1 10 6 6 3 3 at Rangers Jun. 7 6.0 3 0 0 8 5 at Pirates Jun. 2 5.1 6 1 1 6 1 at Guardians May. 27 7.0 7 1 1 4 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Luis Severino's player props with BetMGM.

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has recorded 87 hits with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.374/.489 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 28 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Astros Jun. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 25 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 11 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 22 walks and 54 RBI (82 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .274/.322/.485 on the year.

Arenado brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 27 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.