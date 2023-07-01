The 2023 campaign kicks off for Zach Wilson when the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills play at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

Zach Wilson Injury Status

Wilson is currently listed as active.

Check Out Zach Wilson NFL MVP Odds

Zach Wilson 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 132-for-242 (54.5%), 1,688 YDS (7 YPA), 6 TD, 7 INT 28 CAR, 102 YDS, 1 TD

Zach Wilson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 97.92 141 31 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 22.46 376 44 2023 ADP - 496 52

Zach Wilson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Steelers 18 36 252 1 2 2 15 0 Week 5 Dolphins 14 21 210 0 0 4 2 1 Week 6 @Packers 10 18 110 0 0 5 1 0 Week 7 @Broncos 16 26 121 0 0 4 24 0 Week 8 Patriots 20 41 355 2 3 1 2 0 Week 9 Bills 18 25 154 1 0 5 24 0 Week 11 @Patriots 9 22 77 0 0 3 26 0 Week 15 Lions 18 35 317 2 1 3 7 0 Week 16 Jaguars 9 18 92 0 1 1 1 0

