Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cardinals - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Anthony Rizzo and his .463 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (103 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the St. Louis Cardinals and Jordan Montgomery on July 2 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.360), slugging percentage (.425) and total hits (76) this season.
- He ranks 61st in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Rizzo has had a hit in 53 of 77 games this year (68.8%), including multiple hits 18 times (23.4%).
- In 11.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Rizzo has had at least one RBI in 32.5% of his games this year (25 of 77), with more than one RBI nine times (11.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year (41.6%), including seven multi-run games (9.1%).
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|35
|.320
|AVG
|.205
|.400
|OBP
|.314
|.523
|SLG
|.311
|15
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|15
|32/17
|K/BB
|40/14
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.55 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 82 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Montgomery (5-7 with a 3.52 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.52), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and 39th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
