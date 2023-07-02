On Sunday, Christian Arroyo (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

TV Channel: MLB Network

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo has 11 doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .234.

Arroyo has recorded a hit in 22 of 45 games this season (48.9%), including eight multi-hit games (17.8%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this season (6.7%), homering in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Arroyo has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (24.4%), with more than one RBI in five of them (11.1%).

In 16 of 45 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 23 .224 AVG .244 .274 OBP .259 .403 SLG .346 8 XBH 6 2 HR 1 10 RBI 8 17/4 K/BB 19/2 1 SB 0

