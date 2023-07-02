The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.212 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .223 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.

In 51.7% of his games this year (30 of 58), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (13.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 58), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Wong has driven home a run in 12 games this season (20.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games.

He has scored in 41.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 29 .245 AVG .200 .311 OBP .258 .468 SLG .333 11 XBH 10 5 HR 1 11 RBI 7 30/7 K/BB 37/6 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings