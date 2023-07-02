Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cardinals - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Giancarlo Stanton, with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, July 2 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has five doubles, seven home runs and eight walks while hitting .200.
- Stanton has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 34 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In seven games this season, he has gone deep (20.6%, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Stanton has driven home a run in 13 games this season (38.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 12 of 34 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.159
|AVG
|.242
|.221
|OBP
|.299
|.317
|SLG
|.500
|4
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|11
|18/4
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 82 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.52 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.52), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and 39th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
