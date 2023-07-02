Giancarlo Stanton, with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, July 2 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has five doubles, seven home runs and eight walks while hitting .200.

Stanton has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 34 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In seven games this season, he has gone deep (20.6%, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish).

Stanton has driven home a run in 13 games this season (38.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 12 of 34 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .159 AVG .242 .221 OBP .299 .317 SLG .500 4 XBH 8 3 HR 4 8 RBI 11 18/4 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings