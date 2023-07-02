Giants Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Giants at the moment have +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Giants Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
New York Betting Insights
- New York put together a 13-4-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Giants games.
- New York totaled 333.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 18th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 25th, allowing 358.2 yards per game.
- Last year the Giants were 5-3-1 at home and 4-4 away.
- When the underdog in the game, New York went 6-5-1. When favored, the Giants were 3-2.
- The Giants were 4-7-1 in the NFC, including 1-4-1 in the NFC East.
Giants Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.
- Jones also rushed for 708 yards and seven TDs.
- On the ground, Saquon Barkley scored 10 touchdowns and accumulated 1,312 yards (82.0 per game).
- In the passing game, Barkley scored zero touchdowns, with 57 receptions for 338 yards.
- In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, catching 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).
- Darius Slayton had 46 receptions for 724 yards (45.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.
- Bobby Okereke compiled 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Colts.
2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|2
|September 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|3
|September 21
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|4
|October 2
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|5
|October 8
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|6
|October 15
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|7
|October 22
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|9
|November 5
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|11
|November 19
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 11
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|16
|December 25
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|17
|December 31
|Rams
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|Eagles
|-
|+700
