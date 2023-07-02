Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on July 2 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Explore More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .248.

Torres has reached base via a hit in 56 games this season (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 81), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has had an RBI in 20 games this year (24.7%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (14.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36 games this season (44.4%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 36 .236 AVG .262 .326 OBP .325 .420 SLG .400 13 XBH 11 8 HR 4 20 RBI 14 27/21 K/BB 19/14 5 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings