Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cardinals - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 146 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -213)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Cardinals Player Props
|Yankees vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Cardinals Odds
|Yankees vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Yankees vs Cardinals
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks while hitting .260.
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .412 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Kiner-Falefa has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 59), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (20.3%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (11.9%).
- He has scored in 32.2% of his games this year (19 of 59), with two or more runs four times (6.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.232
|AVG
|.286
|.267
|OBP
|.340
|.354
|SLG
|.418
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|13
|9/3
|K/BB
|21/8
|5
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 82 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Montgomery (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.52 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 26th, 1.272 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 39th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.