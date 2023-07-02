The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 146 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -213)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -213) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks while hitting .260.

Kiner-Falefa is batting .412 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Kiner-Falefa has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 59), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (20.3%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (11.9%).

He has scored in 32.2% of his games this year (19 of 59), with two or more runs four times (6.8%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .232 AVG .286 .267 OBP .340 .354 SLG .418 5 XBH 6 2 HR 3 9 RBI 13 9/3 K/BB 21/8 5 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings