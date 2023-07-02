The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 146 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -213)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks while hitting .260.
  • Kiner-Falefa is batting .412 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Kiner-Falefa has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 8.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 59), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (20.3%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (11.9%).
  • He has scored in 32.2% of his games this year (19 of 59), with two or more runs four times (6.8%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 27
.232 AVG .286
.267 OBP .340
.354 SLG .418
5 XBH 6
2 HR 3
9 RBI 13
9/3 K/BB 21/8
5 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.55).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 82 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Montgomery (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.52 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 26th, 1.272 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 39th.
