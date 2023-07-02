Two of the league's top scorers face off -- Breanna Stewart (third, 22.1 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 25.7) -- when the New York Liberty (10-4) visit the Seattle Storm (4-11) on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and YES.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Liberty vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Storm

New York averages 87.5 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 86.3 Seattle allows.

New York makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point lower than Seattle has allowed to its opponents (46.7%).

In games the Liberty shoot better than 46.7% from the field, they are 7-1 overall.

New York's 38.1% three-point shooting percentage this season is just 0.2 percentage points higher than opponents of Seattle have shot from deep (37.9%).

The Liberty are 6-1 when they shoot better than 37.9% from distance.

New York averages 37.1 rebounds a contest, 3.3 more rebounds per game than Seattle's average.

Liberty Injuries