Rafael Devers -- with a slugging percentage of .622 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on July 2 at 1:37 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: MLB Network

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 77 hits, batting .248 this season with 38 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 97th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 105th and he is 23rd in slugging.

Devers has gotten at least one hit in 61.3% of his games this year (49 of 80), with at least two hits 24 times (30.0%).

He has hit a home run in 21.3% of his games in 2023 (17 of 80), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Devers has driven in a run in 37 games this season (46.3%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (18.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 35 of 80 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .276 AVG .218 .346 OBP .282 .497 SLG .503 20 XBH 18 8 HR 12 32 RBI 32 30/17 K/BB 42/11 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings