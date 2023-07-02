The Toronto Blue Jays and George Springer will square off against the Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner at Rogers Centre on Sunday, with the first pitch at 1:37 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 89 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 285 extra-base hits, Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 409.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 12th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

Boston averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.39 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.294 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock (4-3) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up six earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

In nine starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Whitlock has six starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Marlins L 10-1 Home Garrett Whitlock Sandy Alcantara 6/28/2023 Marlins L 6-2 Home Kaleb Ort Braxton Garrett 6/29/2023 Marlins L 2-0 Home Brayan Bello Jesús Luzardo 6/30/2023 Blue Jays W 5-0 Away James Paxton José Berríos 7/1/2023 Blue Jays W 7-6 Away Kutter Crawford Yusei Kikuchi 7/2/2023 Blue Jays - Away Garrett Whitlock Kevin Gausman 7/4/2023 Rangers - Home - Dane Dunning 7/5/2023 Rangers - Home Brayan Bello Jon Gray 7/6/2023 Rangers - Home James Paxton Nathan Eovaldi 7/7/2023 Athletics - Home Kutter Crawford James Kaprielian 7/8/2023 Athletics - Home Garrett Whitlock Paul Blackburn

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.