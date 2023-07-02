On Sunday, July 2 at 1:37 PM ET, the Toronto Blue Jays (45-39) host the Boston Red Sox (42-42) at Rogers Centre. Kevin Gausman will get the ball for the Blue Jays, while Garrett Whitlock will take the hill for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Blue Jays (-190). The game's total has been listed at 8 runs.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (7-4, 3.01 ERA) vs Whitlock - BOS (4-3, 5.15 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have won 30, or 54.5%, of the 55 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Blue Jays have gone 9-5 (winning 64.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Toronto has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays have a 4-4 record across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 22, or 47.8%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have been listed as an underdog of +155 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230) Jarren Duran 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240) Justin Turner 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 5th Win AL East +15000 - 5th

