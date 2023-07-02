Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field on Sunday at Busch Stadium against Gerrit Cole, who will start for the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are fifth in baseball with 117 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

New York ranks 13th in baseball, slugging .409.

The Yankees have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.232).

New York is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (371 total).

The Yankees rank 26th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .301.

The Yankees strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-fewest average in the majors.

New York's pitching staff is 13th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York's 3.65 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in baseball (1.222).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Cole (8-1 with a 2.78 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 18th of the season.

In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Cole is looking to secure his 12th quality start of the year in this outing.

Cole has put up 16 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Jhony Brito Paul Blackburn 6/28/2023 Athletics W 11-0 Away Domingo Germán JP Sears 6/29/2023 Athletics W 10-4 Away Clarke Schmidt Hogan Harris 7/1/2023 Cardinals L 11-4 Away Luis Severino Jack Flaherty 7/1/2023 Cardinals W 6-2 Away Ian Hamilton Matthew Liberatore 7/2/2023 Cardinals - Away Gerrit Cole Jordan Montgomery 7/3/2023 Orioles - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Wells 7/4/2023 Orioles - Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 7/5/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/6/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Severino Kyle Bradish 7/7/2023 Cubs - Home Gerrit Cole Jameson Taillon

