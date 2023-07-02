How to Watch the Yankees vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 2
Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field on Sunday at Busch Stadium against Gerrit Cole, who will start for the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees are fifth in baseball with 117 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- New York ranks 13th in baseball, slugging .409.
- The Yankees have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.232).
- New York is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (371 total).
- The Yankees rank 26th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .301.
- The Yankees strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-fewest average in the majors.
- New York's pitching staff is 13th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York's 3.65 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in baseball (1.222).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cole (8-1 with a 2.78 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 18th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Cole is looking to secure his 12th quality start of the year in this outing.
- Cole has put up 16 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
- In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/27/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Paul Blackburn
|6/28/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-0
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|JP Sears
|6/29/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-4
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Hogan Harris
|7/1/2023
|Cardinals
|L 11-4
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Jack Flaherty
|7/1/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-2
|Away
|Ian Hamilton
|Matthew Liberatore
|7/2/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/3/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Wells
|7/4/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kyle Gibson
|7/5/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Dean Kremer
|7/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Kyle Bradish
|7/7/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Jameson Taillon
