On Sunday, July 2 at 2:15 PM ET, the New York Yankees (46-37) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (34-48) at Busch Stadium in the rubber game of the series. Gerrit Cole will get the ball for the Yankees, while Jordan Montgomery will take the hill for the Cardinals.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals -105 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.

Yankees vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (8-1, 2.78 ERA) vs Montgomery - STL (5-7, 3.52 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Yankees versus Cardinals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Yankees (-115) in this matchup, means that you think the Yankees will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.70 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Gleyber Torres get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Yankees vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 51 times and won 31, or 60.8%, of those games.

The Yankees have gone 31-20 (winning 60.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 3-1 across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Cardinals have won in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win 11 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Yankees vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+135) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1800 6th 2nd Win AL East +1200 - 3rd

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.