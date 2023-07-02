Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Cardinals on July 2, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Gleyber Torres, Paul Goldschmidt and others when the New York Yankees visit the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gerrit Cole Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Cole Stats
- The Yankees will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole (8-1) for his 18th start of the season.
- In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.
- In 17 starts, Cole has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 6.1 frames per outing.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 32-year-old's 2.78 ERA ranks ninth, 1.129 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th.
Cole Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 25
|4.2
|9
|3
|3
|7
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 20
|7.1
|4
|1
|1
|8
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 14
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 9
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|6
|1
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 3
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|2
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 35 walks and 34 RBI (75 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .248/.326/.411 on the season.
- Torres will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with three walks and four RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 27
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 76 hits with 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 31 walks and 37 RBI.
- He's slashing .267/.360/.425 so far this season.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 1
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Athletics
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 27
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 46 RBI (90 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .289/.379/.498 so far this season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 1
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 28
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Arenado Stats
- Nolan Arenado has recorded 83 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .275/.324/.487 slash line on the season.
- Arenado brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 29
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 27
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
