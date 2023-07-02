The New York Yankees (46-37) and St. Louis Cardinals (34-48) play a rubber match on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (8-1) for the Yankees and Jordan Montgomery (5-7) for the Cardinals.

Yankees vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (8-1, 2.78 ERA) vs Montgomery - STL (5-7, 3.52 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees will send Cole (8-1) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 2.78 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 17 games.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

In 17 starts, Cole has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 6.1 frames per outing.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Cardinals will send Montgomery (5-7) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.52 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.52, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.

Montgomery is looking to prolong a fourth-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Montgomery will try to extend a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 30-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 26th, 1.272 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.

