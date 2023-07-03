In Monday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the No. 72-ranked player, will square off against Hubert Hurkacz (ranked No. 18).

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Hubert Hurkacz Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Ramos-Vinolas vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 of Mallorca Championships on June 27, 2023 (his last match), Ramos-Vinolas lost to Arthur Rinderknech 6-7, 6-7.

Hurkacz is coming off a 3-6, 6-1, 6-7 defeat at the hands of No. 29-ranked Tallon Griekspoor in the Round of 16 at Terra Wortmann Open.

Hurkacz has the advantage over Ramos-Vinolas, as he holds a 2-0 record in two head-to-head matchups. Their last meeting, which happened at the National Bank Open on August 11, 2022, was taken by Hurkacz, who secured a 6-7, 6-2, 7-6 win.

Hurkacz and Ramos-Vinolas have matched up for five total sets, with Hurkacz securing the win in four sets and Ramos-Vinolas being victorious in one of them.

Hurkacz and Ramos-Vinolas have matched up for 55 total games, with Hurkacz taking 32 games and Ramos-Vinolas claiming 23.

Ramos-Vinolas vs. Hurkacz Odds and Probabilities

Albert Ramos-Vinolas Hubert Hurkacz +700 Odds to Win Match -1400 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 93.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 35.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.9

