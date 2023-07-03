Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Hubert Hurkacz: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Monday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the No. 72-ranked player, will square off against Hubert Hurkacz (ranked No. 18).
Tune in to watch Ramos-Vinolas and Hurkacz on ESPN.
Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Hubert Hurkacz Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Ramos-Vinolas vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info
- In the Round of 32 of Mallorca Championships on June 27, 2023 (his last match), Ramos-Vinolas lost to Arthur Rinderknech 6-7, 6-7.
- Hurkacz is coming off a 3-6, 6-1, 6-7 defeat at the hands of No. 29-ranked Tallon Griekspoor in the Round of 16 at Terra Wortmann Open.
- Hurkacz has the advantage over Ramos-Vinolas, as he holds a 2-0 record in two head-to-head matchups. Their last meeting, which happened at the National Bank Open on August 11, 2022, was taken by Hurkacz, who secured a 6-7, 6-2, 7-6 win.
- Hurkacz and Ramos-Vinolas have matched up for five total sets, with Hurkacz securing the win in four sets and Ramos-Vinolas being victorious in one of them.
- Hurkacz and Ramos-Vinolas have matched up for 55 total games, with Hurkacz taking 32 games and Ramos-Vinolas claiming 23.
Ramos-Vinolas vs. Hurkacz Odds and Probabilities
|Albert Ramos-Vinolas
|Hubert Hurkacz
|+700
|Odds to Win Match
|-1400
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+6600
|12.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|93.3%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.5%
|35.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|64.9
