Hubert Hurkacz (No. 18) will face Albert Ramos-Vinolas (No. 72) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, July 3.

With -1400 odds, Hurkacz is favored over Ramos-Vinolas (+700) in this matchup.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Hubert Hurkacz Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Hubert Hurkacz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has a 93.3% chance to win.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas Hubert Hurkacz +700 Odds to Win Match -1400 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 93.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 35.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.9

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Hubert Hurkacz Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, Mallorca Championships, Ramos-Vinolas was beaten by No. 85-ranked Arthur Rinderknech, 6-7, 6-7, in the Round of 32.

In his most recent match on June 22, 2023, Hurkacz was defeated 3-6, 6-1, 6-7 versus Tallon Griekspoor in the Round of 16 of Terra Wortmann Open.

Ramos-Vinolas has played 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.5 games per match (39.5 in best-of-five matches).

On grass, Ramos-Vinolas has played one match over the past 12 months, totaling 26.0 games per match while winning 46.2% of games.

In his 54 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Hurkacz is averaging 30.4 games per match (44.1 in best-of-five matches) and winning 51.7% of those games.

On grass courts, Hurkacz has played five matches and averaged 28.8 games per match and 10.3 games per set.

In head-to-head matches, Hurkacz has collected two wins, while Ramos-Vinolas has zero. In their last match on August 11, 2022, Hurkacz was victorious 6-7, 6-2, 7-6.

Hurkacz and Ramos-Vinolas have matched up in five sets against each other, with Hurkacz claiming four of them.

Hurkacz has the advantage in 55 total games against Ramos-Vinolas, capturing 32 of them.

Ramos-Vinolas and Hurkacz have played two times, averaging 27.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

