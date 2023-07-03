In Monday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Aleksandar Vukic, the No. 91-ranked player, will compete against Daniel Altmaier (ranked No. 65).

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Daniel Altmaier Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Vukic vs. Altmaier Matchup Info

Vukic most recently played on June 28, 2023 in the Round of 16 of Viking International Eastbourne, and the match finished in a 6-7, 4-6 defeat by No. 41-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic .

In his last match, which was slated for June 18, 2023 at Terra Wortmann Open, Altmaier was eliminated against Christopher Eubanks via walkover.

In his last tournament (MercedesCup) on June 13, Altmaier played Christopher O'Connell in the round of 32 and was defeated 3-6, 1-6.

Vukic and Altmaier competed in the Round of 32 at the ATP Challenger Phoenix, USA Men Singles 2022 on March 16, 2022. Altmaier took the victory 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Altmaier and Vukic have squared off in three total sets, with Altmaier securing the win in two sets and Vukic claiming one of them.

Altmaier has taken 15 games against Vukic, good for a 57.7% winning percentage, while Vukic has won 11 games.

Vukic vs. Altmaier Odds and Probabilities

Aleksandar Vukic Daniel Altmaier -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 58.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.7

