In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 65-ranked Daniel Altmaier against No. 91 Aleksandar Vukic.

In this Round of 128 matchup against Altmaier (+120), Vukic is favored to win with -155 odds.

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Daniel Altmaier Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Daniel Altmaier Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aleksandar Vukic has a 60.8% chance to win.

Aleksandar Vukic Daniel Altmaier -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 58.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.7

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Daniel Altmaier Trends and Insights

Vukic came up short 6-7, 4-6 versus Miomir Kecmanovic in the Round of 16 of Viking International Eastbourne (his most recent match).

In the qualifying round of Terra Wortmann Open on June 18, 2023, Altmaier came up short versus Christopher Eubanks, falling 3-6, 3-2 (retired).

Through 31 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Vukic has played 24.0 games per match (44.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 52.4% of them.

On grass, Vukic has played five matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.0 games per match while winning 53.0% of games.

Altmaier has played 33 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 25.1 games per match (40.0 in best-of-five matches) and winning 48.4% of those games.

Altmaier is averaging 16.0 games per match and 8.0 games per set in one match on grass courts in the past 12 months.

On March 16, 2022, Vukic and Altmaier met in the ATP Challenger Phoenix, USA Men Singles 2022 Round of 32. Altmaier secured the win 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

In three total sets against one another, Altmaier has won two, while Vukic has secured one.

Altmaier and Vukic have competed in 26 total games, and Altmaier has won more often, capturing 15 of them.

Altmaier and Vukic have played one time, and they have averaged 26.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

