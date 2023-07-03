The Round of 128 at Wimbledon is set for Monday, with Mackenzie McDonald, the No. 64-ranked player, taking on Alexander Bublik, the No. 26-ranked player.

Alexander Bublik vs. Mackenzie McDonald Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Bublik vs. McDonald Matchup Info

In his most recent match on June 25, 2023, Bublik won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 versus Andrey Rublev in the finals of Terra Wortmann Open.

In his last match in the semifinals of Viking International Eastbourne, McDonald was defeated 6-2, 5-7, 2-6 versus Francisco Cerundolo.

In the round of 32 of his most recent tournament (cinch Championships) on June 19, McDonald was eliminated by No. 107-ranked Diego Schwartzman 2-6, 4-6.

Bublik and McDonald are at a standoff, with the two players each winning one of two head-to-head matchups. The pair's last matchup on October 28, 2020 ended with McDonald nailing down the 6-3, 6-2 victory.

McDonald and Bublik have matched up for five total sets, with McDonald winning three sets and Bublik coming out on top in two of them.

In 48 total games, McDonald has the advantage, winning 28 of them, while Bublik has taken 20.

Bublik vs. McDonald Odds and Probabilities

Alexander Bublik Mackenzie McDonald -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 55.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.2

