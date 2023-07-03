Alexander Bublik vs. Mackenzie McDonald: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Round of 128 at Wimbledon is set for Monday, with Mackenzie McDonald, the No. 64-ranked player, taking on Alexander Bublik, the No. 26-ranked player.
You can see McDonald try to knock out Bublik on ESPN.
Alexander Bublik vs. Mackenzie McDonald Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Bublik vs. McDonald Matchup Info
- In his most recent match on June 25, 2023, Bublik won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 versus Andrey Rublev in the finals of Terra Wortmann Open.
- In his last match in the semifinals of Viking International Eastbourne, McDonald was defeated 6-2, 5-7, 2-6 versus Francisco Cerundolo.
- In the round of 32 of his most recent tournament (cinch Championships) on June 19, McDonald was eliminated by No. 107-ranked Diego Schwartzman 2-6, 4-6.
- Bublik and McDonald are at a standoff, with the two players each winning one of two head-to-head matchups. The pair's last matchup on October 28, 2020 ended with McDonald nailing down the 6-3, 6-2 victory.
- McDonald and Bublik have matched up for five total sets, with McDonald winning three sets and Bublik coming out on top in two of them.
- In 48 total games, McDonald has the advantage, winning 28 of them, while Bublik has taken 20.
Bublik vs. McDonald Odds and Probabilities
|Alexander Bublik
|Mackenzie McDonald
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+175
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|36.4%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|55.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.2
