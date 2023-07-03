No. 26-ranked Alexander Bublik will face No. 64 Mackenzie McDonald in Wimbledon Round of 128 on Monday, July 3.

Bublik is favored (-225) in this match, compared to the underdog McDonald, who is +175.

Alexander Bublik vs. Mackenzie McDonald Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Alexander Bublik vs. Mackenzie McDonald Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Bublik has a 69.2% chance to win.

Alexander Bublik Mackenzie McDonald -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 55.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.2

Alexander Bublik vs. Mackenzie McDonald Trends and Insights

In his last match on June 25, 2023, Bublik won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 over Andrey Rublev in the finals of Terra Wortmann Open.

In his most recent match on June 30, 2023, McDonald was defeated 6-2, 5-7, 2-6 against Francisco Cerundolo in the semifinals of Viking International Eastbourne.

Bublik has played 24.6 games per match (41.5 in best-of-five matches) in his 49 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On grass, Bublik has played 11 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.4 games per match while winning 57.7% of games.

McDonald has averaged 23.7 games per match (38.4 in best-of-five matches) through his 55 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 51.4% of the games.

In six matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, McDonald has averaged 21.0 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 52.4% of those games.

Bublik and McDonald each have one win in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on October 28, 2020, with McDonald finishing on top 6-3, 6-2.

In five total sets against one another, McDonald has taken three, while Bublik has secured two.

McDonald has captured 28 games (58.3% win rate) versus Bublik, who has claimed 20 games.

Bublik and McDonald have matched up two times, averaging 24.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

