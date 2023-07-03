The Round of 128 at Wimbledon will feature Alycia Parks and Anna-Lena Friedsam matching up on Monday, July 3.

You can see Parks try to knock out Friedsam on ESPN.

Alycia Parks vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Parks vs. Friedsam Matchup Info

Parks is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 26-ranked Anhelina Kalinina, 4-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32 at Viking Classic Birmingham.

Friedsam is coming off a 6-4, 4-6, 5-7 loss at the hands of No. 31-ranked Mayar Sherif in the Round of 32 at Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.

Parks has gotten the better of Friedsam, as she sports a 3-0 record in three head-to-head matches in the past five years. Their last match, which happened at the WTA 125K Angers, France Women Singles 2022 on December 11, 2022, went to Parks, who enjoyed a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory.

Parks and Friedsam have matched up for eight sets, and it's been Parks who has taken the reins, claiming six of them. Friedsam has come out on top in two sets.

Parks has bested Friedsam in 81 total games between them, securing 44 games (54.3%) against Friedsam's 37.

Parks vs. Friedsam Odds and Probabilities

Alycia Parks Anna-Lena Friedsam -110 Odds to Win Match -115 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 53.5% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 47.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.6

