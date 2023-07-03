Alycia Parks (No. 47 ranking) will meet Anna-Lena Friedsam (No. 87) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, July 3.

With -115 odds, Friedsam is the favorite against Parks (-110) in this match.

Alycia Parks vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Alycia Parks vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna-Lena Friedsam has a 53.5% chance to win.

Alycia Parks Anna-Lena Friedsam -110 Odds to Win Match -115 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 53.5% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 47.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.6

Alycia Parks vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Trends and Insights

Parks last played on June 19, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Viking Classic Birmingham, and the match finished in a 4-6, 4-6 loss to No. 26-ranked Anhelina Kalinina .

In her last match on June 26, 2023, Friedsam came up short 6-4, 4-6, 5-7 against Mayar Sherif in the Round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.

Parks has played 35 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 22.1 games per match.

On grass, Parks has played two matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.5 games per match while winning 39.0% of games.

Friedsam is averaging 23.5 games per match in her 37 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 52.9% of those games.

Friedsam is averaging 32.0 games per match and 10.7 games per set in one match on grass in the past 12 months.

In three head-to-head matches dating back to 2015, Parks owns a 3-0 record versus Friedsam. Their last match, at the WTA 125K Angers, France Women Singles 2022 on December 11, 2022, went to Parks 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Parks and Friedsam have squared off in eight sets against on another, with Parks winning six of them.

Parks has the advantage in 81 total games against Friedsam, claiming 44 of them.

In three matches between Parks and Friedsam, they have played 27.0 games and 2.7 sets per match on average.

