Alycia Parks vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
Alycia Parks (No. 47 ranking) will meet Anna-Lena Friedsam (No. 87) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, July 3.
With -115 odds, Friedsam is the favorite against Parks (-110) in this match.
Alycia Parks vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Alycia Parks vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna-Lena Friedsam has a 53.5% chance to win.
|Alycia Parks
|Anna-Lena Friedsam
|-110
|Odds to Win Match
|-115
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|52.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|53.5%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|47.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.6
Alycia Parks vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Trends and Insights
- Parks last played on June 19, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Viking Classic Birmingham, and the match finished in a 4-6, 4-6 loss to No. 26-ranked Anhelina Kalinina .
- In her last match on June 26, 2023, Friedsam came up short 6-4, 4-6, 5-7 against Mayar Sherif in the Round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.
- Parks has played 35 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 22.1 games per match.
- On grass, Parks has played two matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.5 games per match while winning 39.0% of games.
- Friedsam is averaging 23.5 games per match in her 37 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 52.9% of those games.
- Friedsam is averaging 32.0 games per match and 10.7 games per set in one match on grass in the past 12 months.
- In three head-to-head matches dating back to 2015, Parks owns a 3-0 record versus Friedsam. Their last match, at the WTA 125K Angers, France Women Singles 2022 on December 11, 2022, went to Parks 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
- Parks and Friedsam have squared off in eight sets against on another, with Parks winning six of them.
- Parks has the advantage in 81 total games against Friedsam, claiming 44 of them.
- In three matches between Parks and Friedsam, they have played 27.0 games and 2.7 sets per match on average.
