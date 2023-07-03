Andrey Rublev and Max Purcell are scheduled to square off in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on July 3.

You can watch on ESPN as Rublev attempts to hold off Purcell.

Andrey Rublev vs. Max Purcell Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Rublev vs. Purcell Matchup Info

Rublev was defeated 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 against Alexander Bublik in the finals of Terra Wortmann Open (his most recent match).

In his last match on June 27, 2023, Purcell lost 3-6, 5-7 versus Feliciano Lopez in the Round of 32 of Mallorca Championships.

Rublev and Purcell haven't played each other in the last five years.

Rublev vs. Purcell Odds and Probabilities

Andrey Rublev Max Purcell -1200 Odds to Win Match +650 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 92.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.3% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 65.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.2

