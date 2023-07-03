Andrey Rublev vs. Max Purcell: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
On Monday, Max Purcell (No. 62 in the world) takes on Andrey Rublev (No. 7) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.
Rublev is favored (-1200) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Purcell, who is +650.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Andrey Rublev vs. Max Purcell Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Andrey Rublev vs. Max Purcell Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has a 92.3% chance to win.
|Andrey Rublev
|Max Purcell
|-1200
|Odds to Win Match
|+650
|+6600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|92.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|13.3%
|1.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|65.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|34.2
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Andrey Rublev vs. Max Purcell Trends and Insights
- In his previous tournament, Terra Wortmann Open, Rublev was beaten by No. 48-ranked Alexander Bublik, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, in the finals.
- Purcell most recently played on June 27, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Mallorca Championships and was defeated 3-6, 5-7 Feliciano Lopez.
- Rublev has played 77 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 25.1 games per match (37.3 in best-of-five matches).
- Rublev has played five matches on grass over the past year, and 25.4 games per match.
- Purcell has played 21 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 24.9 games per match (40.3 in best-of-five matches) and winning 49.3% of those games.
- In three matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Purcell has averaged 24.7 games per match and 9.3 games per set, winning 41.9% of those games.
- Rublev and Purcell have not played each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.