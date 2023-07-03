On Monday, Max Purcell (No. 62 in the world) takes on Andrey Rublev (No. 7) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Rublev is favored (-1200) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Purcell, who is +650.

Andrey Rublev vs. Max Purcell Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Andrey Rublev vs. Max Purcell Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has a 92.3% chance to win.

Andrey Rublev Max Purcell -1200 Odds to Win Match +650 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 92.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.3% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 65.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.2

Andrey Rublev vs. Max Purcell Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, Terra Wortmann Open, Rublev was beaten by No. 48-ranked Alexander Bublik, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, in the finals.

Purcell most recently played on June 27, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Mallorca Championships and was defeated 3-6, 5-7 Feliciano Lopez.

Rublev has played 77 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 25.1 games per match (37.3 in best-of-five matches).

Rublev has played five matches on grass over the past year, and 25.4 games per match.

Purcell has played 21 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 24.9 games per match (40.3 in best-of-five matches) and winning 49.3% of those games.

In three matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Purcell has averaged 24.7 games per match and 9.3 games per set, winning 41.9% of those games.

Rublev and Purcell have not played each other since 2015.

