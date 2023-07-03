The Round of 128 at Wimbledon will feature Anett Kontaveit and Lucrezia Stefanini competing on Monday, July 3.

Watch ESPN to take in the action as Kontaveit attempts to hold off Stefanini.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Anett Kontaveit vs. Lucrezia Stefanini Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Kontaveit vs. Stefanini Matchup Info

Kontaveit came up short 6-7, 2-6 against Bernarda Pera in the Round of 128 of French Open (her most recent match).

Stefanini won 6-2, 6-7, 7-6 against Su-Wei Hsieh in the qualifying round on Thursday.

In Libema Open, Stefanini's previous tournament, she squared off against No. 71-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the round of 32 on June 13 and lost 0-6, 3-6.

Kontaveit and Stefanini haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.

Kontaveit vs. Stefanini Odds and Probabilities

Anett Kontaveit Lucrezia Stefanini -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 55 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.