On Monday, Lucrezia Stefanini (No. 111 in the world) faces Anett Kontaveit (No. 81) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

In this Round of 128 matchup versus Stefanini (+145), Kontaveit is the favorite with -190 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Anett Kontaveit vs. Lucrezia Stefanini Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Anett Kontaveit vs. Lucrezia Stefanini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anett Kontaveit has a 65.5% chance to win.

Anett Kontaveit Lucrezia Stefanini -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 55 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Anett Kontaveit vs. Lucrezia Stefanini Trends and Insights

Kontaveit last hit the court on May 29, 2023 in the Round of 128 of French Open, and the match ended in a 6-7, 2-6 defeat by No. 36-ranked Bernarda Pera .

Stefanini was victorious 6-2, 6-7, 7-6 against Su-Wei Hsieh in the qualifying round on Thursday.

Through 28 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Kontaveit has played 20.3 games per match and won 52.4% of them.

Stefanini has averaged 21.2 games per match through her 22 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 48.5% of the games.

In four matches on grass courts in the past year, Stefanini has averaged 21.3 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 55.3% of those games.

Kontaveit and Stefanini have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.