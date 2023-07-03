Anett Kontaveit vs. Lucrezia Stefanini: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
On Monday, Lucrezia Stefanini (No. 111 in the world) faces Anett Kontaveit (No. 81) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.
In this Round of 128 matchup versus Stefanini (+145), Kontaveit is the favorite with -190 odds.
Anett Kontaveit vs. Lucrezia Stefanini Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Anett Kontaveit vs. Lucrezia Stefanini Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Anett Kontaveit has a 65.5% chance to win.
|Anett Kontaveit
|Lucrezia Stefanini
|-190
|Odds to Win Match
|+145
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|65.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|40.8%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|55
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45
Anett Kontaveit vs. Lucrezia Stefanini Trends and Insights
- Kontaveit last hit the court on May 29, 2023 in the Round of 128 of French Open, and the match ended in a 6-7, 2-6 defeat by No. 36-ranked Bernarda Pera .
- Stefanini was victorious 6-2, 6-7, 7-6 against Su-Wei Hsieh in the qualifying round on Thursday.
- Through 28 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Kontaveit has played 20.3 games per match and won 52.4% of them.
- Stefanini has averaged 21.2 games per match through her 22 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 48.5% of the games.
- In four matches on grass courts in the past year, Stefanini has averaged 21.3 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 55.3% of those games.
- Kontaveit and Stefanini have not matched up against each other since 2015.
