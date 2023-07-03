In Monday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Barbora Strycova will clash with Maryna Zanevska (ranked No. 88).

Barbora Strycova vs. Maryna Zanevska Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Strycova vs. Zanevska Matchup Info

Strycova was defeated 4-6, 3-6 versus Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne (her last match).

Zanevska is coming off a 2-6, 3-6 defeat at the hands of No. 82-ranked Sara Errani in the Round of 32 at Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.

In the sole matchup between Strycova and Zanevska in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 128 at Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Strycova came out on top, registering the 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 win.

Strycova and Zanevska have played three total sets, with Strycova taking two sets and Zanevska claiming one of them.

In 25 total games, Strycova has the upper hand, earning the win in 15 of them, while Zanevska has taken 10.

Strycova vs. Zanevska Odds and Probabilities

Barbora Strycova Maryna Zanevska -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 52.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.7

