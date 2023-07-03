In the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, Barbora Strycova meets Maryna Zanevska (No. 92).

In this Round of 128 matchup, Strycova is the favorite (-165) versus Zanevska (+130) .

Barbora Strycova vs. Maryna Zanevska Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Barbora Strycova vs. Maryna Zanevska Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Barbora Strycova has a 62.3% chance to win.

Barbora Strycova Maryna Zanevska -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 52.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.7

Barbora Strycova vs. Maryna Zanevska Trends and Insights

Strycova is coming off a loss to No. 17-ranked Jelena Ostapenko, 4-6, 3-6, in the Round of 32 at Viking International Eastbourne.

In her last match in the Round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, Zanevska went down 2-6, 3-6 versus Sara Errani.

Strycova has played 19.3 games per match in her seven matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On grass, Strycova has played four matches over the past year, totaling 18.0 games per match while winning 44.4% of games.

In the past year, Zanevska has played 32 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.7% of the games. She averages 20.4 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

On grass surfaces, Zanevska has played two matches and averaged 24.0 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Strycova and Zanevska have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 128. Strycova claimed victory in that bout 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Strycova and Zanevska have competed in three sets against on another, with Strycova capturing two of them.

Strycova has the upper hand in 25 total games against Zanevska, claiming 15 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Strycova and Zanevska have averaged 25.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

