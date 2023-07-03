The Round of 128 at Wimbledon will feature Benjamin Bonzi and Harold Mayot squaring off on Monday, July 3.

You can turn on ESPN to see Mayot try to take down Bonzi.

Benjamin Bonzi vs. Harold Mayot Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Bonzi vs. Mayot Matchup Info

Bonzi last played on June 17, 2023 in the qualifying round of Terra Wortmann Open, and the matchup finished in a 0-6, 5-7 defeat by No. 99-ranked Roman Safiullin .

Mayot will look to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 victory over No. 254-ranked Matteo Gigante in the qualifying round on Thursday.

In the qualification round 1 of his most recent tournament (French Open) on May 23, Mayot was beaten by No. 194-ranked Marc Polmans 5-7, 5-7.

Bonzi and Mayot went head to head in the Round of 32 at the 2021 ATP Challenger Orleans, France Men Singles on September 29, 2021. Bonzi won the match 6-1, 6-3.

Bonzi has gotten the better of Mayot in two total sets, claiming two sets (100.0%) against Mayot's zero.

Bonzi and Mayot have gone head to head in 16 games, and it's been Bonzi who has emerged victorious, winning 12 of them. Mayot has won four games.

Bonzi vs. Mayot Odds and Probabilities

Benjamin Bonzi Harold Mayot +110 Odds to Win Match -140 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 43.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.5

