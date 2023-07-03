In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 180-ranked Harold Mayot versus No. 93 Benjamin Bonzi.

Mayot is getting -140 odds to claim a win against Bonzi (+110).

Benjamin Bonzi vs. Harold Mayot Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Benjamin Bonzi vs. Harold Mayot Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Harold Mayot has a 58.3% chance to win.

Benjamin Bonzi Harold Mayot +110 Odds to Win Match -140 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 43.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.5

Benjamin Bonzi vs. Harold Mayot Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round of Terra Wortmann Open on June 17, 2023 (his last match), Bonzi was dropped by Roman Safiullin 0-6, 5-7.

Mayot advanced past Matteo Gigante 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in the qualifying round on Thursday.

Bonzi has played 37 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 25.9 games per match (43.0 in best-of-five matches).

Bonzi has played five matches on grass over the past year, and 24.8 games per match.

In the past year, Mayot has played five total matches (across all court types), winning 58.3% of the games. He averages 20.6 games per match (26.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.4 games per set.

Mayot is averaging 19.7 games per match (26.0 in best-of-five matches) and 8.4 games per set in three matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

In the one match between Bonzi and Mayot dating back to 2015, in the 2021 ATP Challenger Orleans, France Men Singles Round of 32, Bonzi came out on top 6-1, 6-3.

Bonzi and Mayot have competed in two sets, and Bonzi has emerged with the upper hand, claiming victory in all of them.

Bonzi and Mayot have matched up in 16 total games, with Bonzi winning 12 and Mayot claiming four.

In one match between Bonzi and Mayot, they have played 16.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

